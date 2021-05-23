To Raam Laxman, Tributes From Hum Aapke Hain Koun Stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit

A file photo of Raam Laxman. (courtesy ChikhliaDipika)

Highlights The composer died at the age of 78

Lata Mangeshkar also paid tribute to him

"Condolences to the family," tweeted Salman

Raam Laxman, who composed music for films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyaar Kiya, was remembered by Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Lata Mangeskhar. The veteran music composer died at his residence in Nagpur on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest, reported news agency PTI. He was 78. Raam Laxman had composed music for many films starring Salman Khan. The actor listing some of the films, tweeted on Saturday, "Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Patthar Ke Phool, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Apke Hain Koun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family." Salman's Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Madhuri Dixit also posted a eulogy on Twitter.

This is what Salman Khan tweeted:

Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2021

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Raam Laxman ji. Thank you for your timeless music including some of my most popular songs from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Ishwar aapki aatma ko shanti de," tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

My heartfelt condolences to the family of #RamLaxman ji Thank you for your timeless music including some of my most popular songs from HAHK. | #RIP — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 22, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi, which translates to: "I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has died. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a very good man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects."

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/CAqcVTZ8jT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 22, 2021

Dipika Chikhlia, who famously played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, remembered the late music director with these words: "Music director of my 1st movie Sun Meri Laila is no more .Heartfelt condolences to the family. Raam Laxman ji you were a legend will be greatly missed .RIP."

Music director of my 1st movie sun meri Laila is no more .Heartfelt condolences to the family ........Ram laxman ji you were a legend will be greatly missed .RIP pic.twitter.com/86sYAqVSyA — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) May 22, 2021

Raam Laxman, in his four-decade-long career in the music industry, had composed music for Marathi, Hindi and Bhojpuri films. He composed music for over 150 films. Taraana, Patthar Ke Phool, Anmol and Hum Saath Saath Hain, are some of the popular films for which he composed music.