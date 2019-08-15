Veteran Actress Vidya Sinha Dies At 71

Highlights Vidya died around 1pm after suffering from a brief lung-cum-heart ailment Ms Sinha was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday She is survived by her daughter Janhavi

Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, reports news agency IANS. She died at the age of 71. The actress' family sources said that she died around 1 pm after suffering from a brief lung-cum-heart ailment .Vidya Sinha was best-known for featuring in Basu Chatterjee's 1974 film Rajnigandha.

According to news agency IANS, Ms Sinha was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after she suffered from severe breathing problems. Ms Sinha was put on a ventilator but failed to recover and died around 1 pm, reported IANS.

Vidya Sinha stepped into the Indian entertainment industry at the age if 18. she began her career as a model. she is best-known for her performances in Chhoti Si Baat, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Rajnigandha. She featured in the television show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. She also featured . Ms Sinha was also a part of shows like Kavyanjali, Qubool Hai among others.

She returned to the silver screen in 2011 with Salman Khan's Bodyguard. Vidya Sinha is survived by her daughter Janhavi.

(With inputs from IANS)

