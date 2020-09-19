Veteran Actress Himani Shivpuri, Who Was Diagnosed With COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Himani Shivpuri shared this on her Instagram (courtesy hshivpuri)

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who was in Mumbai's Holy Spirit Hospital for COVID-19, has been discharged and currently in home quarantine. The 60-year-old actress shared the update in a post on her unverified Instagram. Thanking doctors and healthcare workers, Himani Shivpuri wrote: "A big thank you to our Covid warriors - the hospital staff. Am back in home quarantine! Thank you all for your positive wishes." She also shared a selfie with the hospital staff on Instagram. Himani Shivpuri was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital a week ago. Here's what she shared on Instagram on Friday:

On September 12, Himani Shivpuri wrote in an Instagram post that she tested positive for the coronavirus: "Good morning this to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has come in contact with me, kindly get yourself tested."

The same day, she told news agency PTI: "The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted. She added, "I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from."

On Hindi Diwas, Himani Shivpuri shared this heart-warming video from the hospital:

Himani Shivpuri has been a part of TV shows such as Hasratein and Ghar Ek Sapna, among others. She has also featured in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Pardes.