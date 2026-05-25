Venezuela Fury Turns Heads In Sunny Honeymoon With Noah Price In Spain

Tyson Fury's daughter, Venezuela Fury, is enjoying her newly married life with husband Noah Price. The young couple is spending quality time on their honeymoon in Spain. After celebrating their wedding on the Isle of Wight with close friends and family members, the newlyweds travelled to Marbella from where they have been sharing glimpses of their trip online.

The 16-year-old has been updating followers from their luxury hotel while also spending relaxed time with Noah by the beach. The couple was recently captured walking hand in hand and sharing a romantic moment during their outing.

Both dressed in light summer clothes, Venezuela wore matching shorts and a top, while Noah kept his look casual in a white T-shirt and colourful shorts.

Some photos showed Venezuela Fury and Noah Price taking a walk near the beach, while others captured them sitting together on rocks. The couple looked very close and comfortable with each other as they spent quiet time enjoying the beautiful view. Venezuela was also seen leaning on Noah while they looked out at the water, making the moment look romantic and relaxed.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony held at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man. After their grand celebration, the couple reportedly received several expensive gifts from Tyson Fury and his wife, Paris.

The Sun reports claim the boxing star gifted the newlyweds £5 million, a luxury honeymoon worth around £30,000 and even a traditional gypsy wagon to celebrate their marriage.

A source said some relatives felt the amount of money given to the young couple was very large, so there were different opinions within the family about the expensive gifts. Still, the decision was completely up to Tyson Fury and Paris.

The insider also shared that the wedding celebration was grand and luxurious, as the family spent freely to make it a memorable day for everyone.