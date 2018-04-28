Veere Di Wedding's Sumeet Vyas Is Not Engaged To Ekta Kaul. The Truth About Viral Photo

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who will be seen in upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, dismissed the reports of his engagement with actress Ekta Kaul, after a picture (now deleted) posted by Ekta went viral. "We were dressed traditionally as we were attending a wedding and people mistook it for an engagement," Sumeet told Mumbai Mirror. Sumeet is best known for his role in web-series Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling. The 35-year-old said that he met Ekta for the first time to shoot for a show's promo (it never aired) when he was married still married to actress Shivani Tanksale. They met again at a common friend's party but they got to know each other only after his divorce was finalised in 2017. "She wanted to be sure about it too but we have realised now that we have a certain amount of understanding and really like each other," Sumeet told Mumbai Mirror.
Highlights
- Sumeet and Ekta started dating after his divorced Shivani Tanksale
- Sumeet and Ekta's families have met but they're not engaged
- Sumeet plays Kareena's finace in Veere Di Wedding
Sumeet Vyas actor also told Mumbai Mirror that he hasn't proposed to Ekta Kaul yet. "I had come out of a marriage, which was a sensitive issue, and I wasn't sure if I wanted to get into another relationship. Now, our families have spoken to each other as well and everyone is happy," he was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Ekta Kaul professed her love for Sumeet in an Instagram post on Saturday, in which she wrote: "And into his arms I go to lose my mind and find my soul. Sumeet Vyas, sometimes there's only one thing to say. P.S I love you."
Veere Di Wedding, which releases in June 1, also stars Sonam Kapoor Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsani. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.