Veere Di Wedding: Shikha Talsania 'Wasn't Asked To Play The Fat Girl Or Fat Friend.' She's Glad Shikha Talsania made her Bollywood debut as a supporting actress with Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid in 2009

Share EMAIL PRINT Shikha Talsaniain a still from Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy vdwthefilm) New Delhi: Highlights 'I've been getting calls for performance-oriented roles': Shikha Talsania "Everyone is evolved now," Shikha added Shikha told her role in Veere Di Wedding wasn't a typecast Veere Di Wedding actress Shikha Talsania believes that everyone in Bollywood has "evolved now" and hence, she is "getting calls for performance-oriented roles." In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shikha Talsania said: "Over the years, I've been getting calls for performance-oriented roles and not just dimensional roles. Even for Veere Di Wedding, I wasn't asked to play the fat girl or fat friend, which used to happen back then." Shikha Talsania made her Bollywood debut as a supporting actress with Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid in 2009. But it's Veere Di Wedding, which has probably given her mainstream recognition. In the film, Shikha plays the role of strong-headed woman, who independently takes decision about her own life.



"Everyone is evolved now - scriptwriters, directors, producers, casting guys. Stories are getting way more etched out and we're not making anything in a typical formula sort of way," Shikha told Hindustan Times.



Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. It is a story which encompasses the lives of four girlfriends who are facing life challenges in different phase of life. Kareena Kapoor plays one of the veeres, who is about to get married and the story is woven on the backdrops of her wedding.



Of Veere Di Wedding, Shikha Talsania said: "For me, it was the story of the friendship of four women and it was the relatability factor, the reality and real women of today that formed the essence of the film. The fact that it fell into the category of a commercial film was an add-on."



Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka ghosh, has made Rs 80.23 crore at the box office.



