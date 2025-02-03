Vedang Raina Attends <i>Loveyapa</i> Screening, Blushes When Asked About Rumoured Girlfriend Khushi Kapoor

Vedang Raina is rumoured girlfriend, actress Khushi Kapoor's biggest cheerleader. Vedang attended the special screening of Loveyapa in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The film also features Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

But that's not all. When Vedang Raina was asked whether the movie was going to be a “hit”, his priceless reaction stole the spotlight. A video of the conversation was dropped on Instagram.

In the clip, Vedang Raina patiently poses for the paparazzi. He looks handsome in a black shirt and beige trousers. Don't get us started about his sweet smile.

A few seconds later, one of the photographers asks Vedang Raina, “Khushi ji ki movie hit hai? (Is Khushi's movie a hit)?” To this, he replies without hesitation, “Bilkul hit hai (Of course, it is a hit).” After the brief conversation, Vedang heads inside the venue.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are rumoured to be dating for some time now. They have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

Last year, Vedang Raina joined Khushi's father-actor Boney Kapoor's birthday celebration. Soon after, speculations ran high that the two were vacationing in the Maldives. Courtesy: Their separate Instagram posts. Vedang and Khushi even attended a friend's wedding earlier this month.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor made their showbiz debut with the Netflix film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical-comedy also featured Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Not long ago, Khushi Kapoor opened up about her marriage plans. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she expressed her desire for a “grand” wedding.

Khushi Kapoor said, “I am a Bombay girl, and I would want my father, Boney Kapoor, to live in the same building as me after I am married.” Read all about it here.

Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan. The film will arrive at the theatres on February 7.