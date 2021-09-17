Varun Dhawan's Post For Wife Natasha Dalal Is As Mushy As It Gets

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. (courtesy varundvn)

Highlights Varun posted a picture with Natasha

The couple got married in January this year

The couple flew to an undisclosed location earlier this year

Varun Dhawan and his wife and designer Natasha Dalal are holidaying at an undisclosed location. The actor posted a super cute picture with his wife on his Instagram profile on Friday morning. He also added another shot, in which he can be seen digging into a meal. Varun Dhawan captioned his post: "The only way I know I'm alive." Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a fairytale wedding at Alibaug's The Mansion House in January this year. The wedding was attended by only a few close friends and family members. Varun and Natasha, were seen twinning in white embellished outfits for their special day.

See Varun Dhawan's post here:

Natasha Dalal has a private Instagram account. However, Varun Dhawan makes up for it by sharing posts with her on social media. We simply love it when that happens. See some of the posts of the couple here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who had been dating for several years, went to school together. They were reportedly meant to get married last year but they had to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Varun confirmed dating Natasha during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6.

Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur and Dilwale, made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Varun's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.