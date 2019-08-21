Varun Dhawan Is 'Very Busy' On Day Off With 'Chachu No 1' Duties, Courtesy His Niece

Varun Dhawan in a still from his Instagram video (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan reserved his day off for his little niece (his brother Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi's daughter) and shared a glimpse of her shenanigans on Instagram. Sharing an adorable video, in which he can be seen dancing with the little one, Varun shared an ROFL conversation with his manager. Here's how it went: "Manager - you have a free day Varun let's finish the meeting? Varun - I'm very busy, Ishita. LOML- love of my life." Aww... how cute is that? Varun, in complete chill mode, can be seen grooving to Shakira's Try Everything in the video while his adorable niece giggles away.

Meanwhile, trust Arjun Kapoor to spam Varun's feed with a barrage of comments. "Don't write anything, Rohit has allowed me to post something after ages," Varun warned Arjun but he carried on anyway and posted comments such as "Chachu No. 1" and "Beti No.1". Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's colleagues such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nargis Fakhri, Shilpa Shetty and others can't get over how cute the video is.

Varun Dhawan officially introduced his niece on Instagram in July, when the entire Dhawan family was spotted in 'No.1' themed tees. For example, Rohit was Daddy No.1, Jaanvi was Mommy No.1 while David Dhawan was Dadu No.1. "Love at first sight," Varun captioned the fam-photo.

For the uninitiated, the No.1 references are in connection with Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1, which David Dhawan is directing. It's a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film Coolie No. 1, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Varun co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in the new film. The Coolie No. 1 remake releases on May 1 next year.

