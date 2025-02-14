Valentine's Day Throwback: The Day Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur "Sealed The Deal"

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sheetal Thakur walked down the memory lane and shared a sweet anecdote. Sheetal Thakur revealed she had a court marriage with Vikrant Massey on Valentine's Day. Sharing the pictures from the past, Sheetal Thakur wrote, "Just before tying the knot, we wanted to have a court marriage. And guess what? The marriage officer allotted us Valentine's Day to seal the deal. Cute."

Take a look:

Earlier this week, the actor revealed his son Vardaan's face who turned one on February 7. For the special moment, Vikrant and his wife, actress Sheetal Thakur, shared a joint Instagram post.

Dressed in a white shirt, brown pants and a little bow tie, Vardaan looks precious. In all the frames, Vikrant is holding his baby boy close. And we must say, Sheetal Thakur looks stunning.

Vikrant captioned the post with a wordplay: "Say Hello! to our Onederful Vardaan."

Reacting to the post, actor Nakuul Mehta dropped a red heart. Drashti Dhami said, "Hellooooooooooo cutieeee."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. The actors worked together on Ekta Kapoor's series Broken But Beautiful. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed Vardaan in 2024.

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in The Sabarmati Report.

