Uorfi Javed On Running Away From Home At 17: "There Was No Scope To Convince..."

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently appeared on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 4. During the episode, choreographer Geeta Kapur asked Uorfi, “When you wanted to make a mark for yourself, which you have successfully managed to do today, did you ever have to convince your parents or you did it because you wanted to?” In response, Uorfi said, “I ran away from home at 17. My family was conservative and I ran away anyway so there was no scope to convince anyone. Then my sister and I became the sole breadwinners of our family. Since then, I've seen and experienced so much.”

“I've faced many moments where I wanted to give up, but I always got back up. There was never a Plan B for me. What worked in my favour was consistency and I think God must have showered his blessing on me, which is the reason I have been rewarded,” she added.

The Internet sensation, in a recent interview with Galatta India, confessed that she has a crush on actor Arjun Kapoor. "I must confess, I have a huge crush on Arjun Kapoor. We've met briefly at parties twice, but I get completely tongue-tied around him. My mind starts racing," said Uorfi. She added, "Unfortunately, he has no idea what's going on in my head. During one party, I mustered up the courage to approach him and simply said, you know my name, hoping to break the ice and maybe, just maybe, catch his attention."

During the interaction, Uorfi also talked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She said, "Samantha and I are Instagram friends. Usko agar mera koi video bhi pasand aata hai toh she uploads it on her story (If she likes my video, she uploads it on her story). I don't think there's a motive behind it. She's just genuinely supporting me. She is a girl's girl. Sam is full-on like a girl's girl."

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices. She has also worked on daily soaps such as Daayan and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya.