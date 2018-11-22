Udita Goswami And Mohit Suri Name Their Baby Boy Karma

Udita Goswami with husband Mohit Suri and daughter Devi (Courtesy uditaagoswami)

New parents Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri have named their baby boy Karma Suri, the actress revealed on Thursday morning. Udita Goswami, who welcomed her second child on November 21, shared an adorable picture featuring herself with husband Mohit Suri and their three-year-old daughter Devi. The photo is from the actresses' maternity photoshoot. "Arrived on 21st November 2018. Baby boy, Karma Suri," is inscribed on the picture shared by the actress. The 34-year-old actress had announced her pregnancy on Instagram last week. Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri, who got married in 2013, welcomed their first child Devi in 2015.

Udita Goswami indulged in a stunning maternity photoshoot, glimpses of which were shared by the actress on Instagram. At first the actress posted a cropped photo of herself showcasing just the upper portion of her body and captioned it: "I see you." She later shared the full image showcasing her baby bump. "Part 2 of the cropped picture. What kept me busy and missing in action," the actress captioned her second picture.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri was one of the first ones to congratulate the couple on Twitter. The Satyameva Jayate director wrote: "Congrats Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him loads of love!"

Udita Goswami made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's 2003 film Paap opposite John Abraham. She also featured in Mohit Suri's second film Zeher. Udita was last seen in 2012 film, Diary Of A Butterfly. The actress has not made an appearance in any film after her wedding to Mohit Suri.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri last directed Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend.

