BRB, Busy Laughing At Twinkle Khanna's Post: 'My Old Friend Cast The Wrong People In Student Of The Year'

Twinkle Khanna with Karan Johar. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

First, let us all congratulate Twinkle Khanna. The actress-turned-author, who recently completed her Master's degree from the University of London, has been “longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize.” On Saturday, Twinkle announced the big news via a special Instagram post. She shared two pictures—first a throwback click of herself and next a screenshot of the notification she received about being longlisted for the prize. Of course, the post came with the famous wit of “Mrs Funnybones”. Calling herself the “Student of the Year”, Twinkle said that now she thinks that her childhood friend and filmmaker Karan Johar “cast the wrong people” in his movie (all in good humour of course). Sharing the pictures, Twinkle wrote, “A big moment, and at first, I was hesitant about sharing it. But it goes to show that age is truly just a number and doesn't hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in 'Student of the Year.'”

In 2012, Karan Johar directed Student Of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Later in 2019, its sequel was released.

For those who don't know, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna share a great bond. Last year after KJo's big birthday bash, Twinkle shared a hilarious video. In the clip, she compared her before and after state from the party. The video opens with Twinkle showing off her shimmery sartorial pick for the party. Then cut to the glimpse of a hungover Twinkle with a voice-over where she confessed that she hoped she was well behaved as the memories of the party are “a blur”. Twinkle shared the clip, with the note, “Hangover... tere free drinks ka! I only go to parties once every leap year and I wonder how people do this every week! I doff my hat to you folks! Let's see how many people prefer banana chips to Bacardi and their bed to the dance floor…Let me know which side you are on by dropping a (heart) for party pooper and (thumbs up) for party animal!”

Twinkle Khanna is well known for movies such as Barsaat, Baadshah and International Khiladi. She is a popular writer and has delivered three bestsellers—Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones.