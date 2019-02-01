Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar, Twinning In Black, Step Out For Dinner Date. See Pics

Twinkle Khanna photographed with Akshay Kumar in Mumbai.

Highlights Twinkle and Akshay were spotted at Soho House on Friday The couple was dressed in matching outfits Twinkle and Akshay celebrated their 18th anniversary last month

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna managed to scoop time of their busy schedules and stepped out for a dinner date on Friday night. Flashbulbs popped at the couple as they checked into Soho House. Akshay and Twinkle, who were seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits, happily posed for the shutterbugs before entering the club. Twinkle made chic statement in a black top, which she paired with a pair of blue denims. Twinkle accessorised her look with a bright blue tote, which we simply loved. Akshay totally complemented Twinkle in a matching shirt a pair of blue denims. See the pictures from Twinkle and Akshay's dinner date here:

Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar

Don't they look perfect together?

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar frequently appear on each other's Instagram profile. The couple who celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in January, shared adorable anniversary posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Akshay shared a super cute video and captioned it: "When you're a martial arts enthusiast teaching her the moves but She decides to use you as a punching bag instead. That's how 18 years have been...Improvised and full of surprises. #TheYinToMyYang."

This is the video we are talking about:

Meanwhile, Twinkle added a dash of her signature humour to all her posts and shared a series of 18 Year Challenge posts. Twinkle summed up 18 years of togetherness with an adorable post and she captioned it: "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120," read an excerpt from Twinkle Khanna's post.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. They got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to Aarav and Nitara.

Twinkle is a renowned columnist and she has written best-selling books such as Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She is also an interior decorator and a film producer.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the sports drama Gold. His line-up of films includes Mission Mangal, Good News, Kesari and Housefull 4.