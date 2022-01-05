Turns Out, Katrina Kaif's Mangalsutra Is Also Designed By (No Points For Guessing) Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

So Katrina Kaif shared a few pictures from her and Vicky Kaushal's new home on Tuesday and fans couldn't help but notice the actress' mangalsutra. Katrina Kaif paired it with a cardigan and a pair of shorts. After Katrina shared the pictures, designer Sabyasachi shared a picture of the newlywed actress and wrote: "Katrina Kaif in a Sabyasachi mangalsutra by Sabyasachi jewelry." The actress' mangalsutra, just like her wedding jewelry has been designed by Sabyasachi. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's go-to designer for the wedding was no different. Sabyasachi was also the official wedding couturier for all the pre-wedding festivities of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of her new house in her latest Instagram entry. The actress captioned the post: "Home Sweet Home."

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, last year. They had an intimate ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. For the wedding, Katrina wore a red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet by Sabyasachi. Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar.

Katrina and Vicky were outed by actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in June last year. When asked on the chat show By Invite Only to reveal one celebrity rumour he knew to be true, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."