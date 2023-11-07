Tsumyoki Wins The Best Indian Local Act Award at MTV EMAs 2023

Tsumyoki pictured at an event

Singer-songwriter and music producer Nathan Joseph Mendes, popularly known as Tsumyoki, won the Best Indian Local Act Award at the prestigious MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Friday, beating the likes of DIVINE, Mali, When Chai Met Toast and Dee MC. The 22-year-old artist from Goa rose to prominence in the Indian music scene in 2019 with the release of his track White Tee. The artist aspires to cement his position in the field of Independent-Pop. After winning the prestigious award he said, "I'm ecstatic to win my first ever EMA! It's an indescribable feeling and a sign that my hard work is paying off. This news made my mother cry and to see her beam with pride and joy, that by itself is one of my greatest feats. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans and well-wishers who voted for me. This one's for my fans, my family and my country."

In 2021, Tsumyoki also became the youngest artist to be signed by DIVINE's label, Gully Gang Entertainment. The artist is credited with revolutionizing Hip-Hop music in Goa. In fact, Tsumyoki (also known as Yoki) was featured in Goan Insider's 50 Most Influential People list two years ago. Apart from his solo music, Tsumyoki is one of the founding members of a band called Goa Trap Culture (GTC) or GTC Crew. The band, which is best known for its album Daboij, includes artists Elttwo, 2jaym, and Kidd Mange.

Later this month, Tsumyoki will be performing at Mumbai's antiSOCIAL as a part of his "A Message From The Moon Tour," in support of his maiden 13-track studio album.

MTV EMAs, which were scheduled to take place on November 5 in Paris, France, were cancelled amid the Israel-Hamas war. The winners of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards were announced and artists like Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Jungkook topped the list of the celebrated award recipients. On Sunday, the organisers shared the full list of winners the day that the awards show was slated to take place.