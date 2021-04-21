Trolled, Varun Dhawan Deletes 'Be Safe' Tweet, Posts Clarification

Varun Dhawan shared this photo (courtesy varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan recently found himself at the receiving end of social media outrage when he tweeted a fan-made poster of himself, which he later deleted. The 33-year-old actor, on Tuesday night, shared a graphic of himself, created by a fan to celebrate his birthday week. On Twitter, Varun Dhawan posted it with the words: "Be safe guys," along with the praying emoji. The poster, which was a collage of Varun's onscreen characters, also had the words: "Happy birthday" written on it. Varun's tweet was criticised as insensitive and for appearing to be tone-deaf at a time when the country is fighting the second wave of the pandemic and social media is flooded with requests for procuring medical facilities to battle COVID-19.

Varun Dhawan's 34th birthday falls on April 24. Here's a look at the now-deleted tweet:

Reacting to Varun's tweet, which is now deleted, one user wrote: "I don't think I've ever seen a tweet with so much cluelessness," while another added: "Twitter please allow me to delete this tweet for him."

I've been here on this hellsite for well over a decade now, but I don't think I've ever seen a tweet with soooo much cluelessness to unpack 😂 https://t.co/9M3FnG8XxH — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 20, 2021

twtr pls allow me to delete this twt for him https://t.co/dEnRq4WklZ — froot (@Oinkoo) April 20, 2021

On Wednesday morning, Varun posted a clarification, saying he shared the poster only as a sign of gratitude to the fan who made it. However, he's realised that the timing wasn't right: "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium shouldn't be used for that right now," he wrote.

Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn't be used for that right now. https://t.co/STQ4DIAcZU — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 21, 2021

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He co-stars with Kriti Sanon in the movie. He will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.