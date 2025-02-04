Triptii Dimri Didn't Exit Romantic Film For Her "Over-Sexualized Image", Clarifies Anurag Basu

It was widely circulated that Triptii Dimri was dropped from Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 due to her "over-sexualized" image post Animal. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Anurag Basu clarified the issue and stated Triptii didn't leave the film for an image issue. The director also shared the film's title would be changed and they would zero in on a female lead within a week.

Speaking about Triptii Dimri's exit, Anurag Basu said, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor on the basis of the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore... I don't know the source of these stories which came out."

On date-clash issues, Anurag Basu said Triptii is busy with Vishal Bhardwaj's film while his film would go on floors this month.

"Most important thing is dates. Triptii is shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film goes on floors this month too. She is still my best friend, I really like her as an actress. You should ask her too what happened," said Anurag Basu.

He added, "I don't know what's the film called right now, the shoot starts this month. We have not finalised the female lead right now, it will be announced in a week."

Triptii Dimri rose to fame with films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala. She became an overnight sensation with her performance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Triptii received flak for her bold scenes in the film.

Triptii was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao.