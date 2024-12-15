Triptii Dimri And Rumoured Beau Sam Merchant Spotted On A Cosy Sunday Lunch Date. Watch

Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, were spotted enjoying a laid-back Sunday afternoon together in Mumbai. On December 15, the duo were seen stepping out for a casual lunch date at a local cafe. As they made their way into the eatery, Triptii led the way, with Sam following closely behind. Moments later, Triptii made her exit, flashing a sweet smile for the cameras as she posed for a few pictures before heading off. Keeping things effortlessly stylish, Triptii wore a loose black t-shirt paired with wide-legged denim, black sunglasses and matching slippers. She accessorized with a black sling bag and had a scrunchie on her wrist. Sam, on the other hand, kept it equally casual in a white t-shirt and black joggers with white stripes on the sides, completing his look with black sunglasses and fresh white sneakers.

A few days ago, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant were spotted getting into the Christmas spirit at a cosy pre-Christmas gathering with their close friends. Triptii shared glimpses of their festive outing on her Instagram Stories. Click here to check out the images.

Back in March, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant sparked curiosity among fans with their holiday posts. The duo reportedly vacationed in Goa and shared glimpses of the scenic getaway on social media. Triptii posted a picture of herself dressed in a white shirt and black pants, posing against a picturesque backdrop. Around the same time, Sam Merchant also shared snapshots from the same location. While they didn't share any photos together, the strikingly similar backgrounds in their posts hinted at them enjoying the vacation together. Fans were quick to connect the dots, fueling speculation about their relationship. Click here to read the full story.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. She will next appear in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi.