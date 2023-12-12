Trending Video Of Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Dance At Wedding Reception

Randeep Hooda with Lin Laishram. (courtesy: linlaishramhooda)

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda ended their wedding festivities with a reception in Mumbai on Monday night. The couple got married in Imphal last month. The couple then flew to Mumbai where their celebrity friends attended the reception. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also danced together at their reception. The videos from the performance have been shared by fan clubs on Instagram. Meanwhile, Tara Sharma, one of the guests, shared inside photos from the reception and wrote, "A huge congrats and lots of good wishes and love from us always Randee Hooda and Lin Laishram... Roopak Saluja and I were touched and honoured to be at your beautiful wedding reception and haaha enjoyed the speeches and jokes too. And of course with our common love of horses it was no surprise that this was the beautiful venue. Met some lovely old friends and new too," she wrote.

Check out the video here:

This is what Tara Sharma posted:

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." See the wedding photos here:

Randeep Hooda is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also featured in Extraction co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. She has featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.