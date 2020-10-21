Trending: Ileana D'Cruz And Varun Dhawan's ROFL Posts For Birthday Girl Nargis Fakhri

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ileana_official)

Highlights Nargis Fakhri turned 41 on Wednesday

Ileana and Varun shared photos from Main Tera Hero set

"Your expression is priceless, Nargis," Ileana hilariously captioned her

Happy birthday, Nargis Fakhri! The actress turned 41 on Wednesday and on her special day, her Main Tera Hero co-stars Ileana D'Cruz and Varun Dhawan shared epic pictures from the sets of their film to wish the birthday girl. Nargis, Ileana and Varun's romance-action released in 2014. Sharing a photo on her Instagram story, in which the trio's expressions will leave you in splits, Ileana wrote this message for Nargis: "Happy birthday. Also, I have no idea why I'm posing like that in this picture and why you look so exasperated, Varun. But your expression is priceless, Nargis." In a separate Instagram story, Ileana posted a stunning picture of herself and Nargis Fakhri and wrote: "Happy birthday to this insanely tall, beautiful human. Here's hoping I see your goofy self soon."

The caption on Varun Dhawan's ROFL post, featuring him sitting on Nargis's lap at an outdoor location, read: "Happy birthday to this beautiful, funny good-hearted soul, Nargis. I could only find pictures where I'm sitting on your lap for some reason."

Take a look:

Screenshot of Ileana's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ileana's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.

Main Tera Hero, directed by Varun Dhawan's father and filmmaker David Dhawan, also starred Anupam Kher, Arunoday Singh, Evelyn Sharma, Saurabh Shukla and Manoj Pahwa. The film opened in theatres on April 4, 2014. Varun and Anupam Kher have also worked together in Judwaa.

Talking about birthday girl Nargis Fakhri, the actress is known for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's 2011 hit Rockstar. After Rockstar, Nargis featured in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero and Banjo, Azhar, Housefull 3 and Dishoom.