Trending: Anisha Alla And Vishal Are Engaged. Will Announce Wedding Date Soon

Actress Anisha Alla, best known for her role in Arjun Reddy, found a spot on Wednesday's list of trends along with fiance Vishal Krishna after she announced their engagement on social media. "I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value," she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of herself and Vishal.

Vishal Krishna (screen name Vishal) is the son of film producer GK Reddy and he has featured in films such as Thimiru, Salute, Vedi and Irumbu Thirai.

After Anisha's post went viral, Vishal on Wednesday added on his verified Twitter page: "Yes... happy... too happy... happiest. Her name's #AnishaAlla. And yes, she said, 'Yes.' And it's confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon. God bless."

Yes.. happy. Too happy. Happiest. Her name s #AnishaAlla. And yes she said yes. And it's confirmed. My next biggest transition in life.will be announcing the date soon. God bless. pic.twitter.com/NNF7W66T2h — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 16, 2019

Vishal was last seen in Sandakozhi 2, which was his 25th film. He is awaiting the release of Ayogya while he has another film with director Sundar C under production. He release of Madha Gaja Raja, another project with Sundar C, is pending.

Anisha Alla hasn't announced her next project yet.