Radha Ravi 'No Stranger' To Sexist Remarks: Actor Vishal Krishna On Comments About Nayanthara

Radha Ravi's comments on Nayanthara are being condemned (courtesy Facebook)

Highlights "He has done this time and again," said Vishal Krishna "This is not the first time he has spoken like this," he added Radha Ravi has been slammed by film industry for his offensive comments

Tamil film actor Vishal Krishna, Vice President of the Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), feels it is time to take the strongest action against people in positions of responsibility who speak disrespectfully of women.

Veteran Tamil actor Radha Ravi was also recently criticised by members of the South film industry for his offensive comments on actress Nayanthara.

While political party DMK acted swiftly by dismissing Radha Ravi from the party, the film industry has condemned his views.

Vishal said: "This senior actor is no stranger to offensive, suggestive remarks about women. This is not the first time he has spoken like this, nor is it the last time unless we take strong action against him. He has done this time and again."

Vishal feels those who clapped at the event when Radha Ravi spoke should also be condemned.

"If you enjoy women being insulted then you are no less misogynist than the person talking rubbish about a woman," he added.

At an event last week, Radha Ravi had said: "Nayanthara acts as a ghost, and then she goes on to act as Sita as well. She acts as Sita! Earlier, to play the role of a goddess, they would look for (someone like) KR Vijaya."

"Now, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them."

Richa Chadha, who has worked recently in the South on a biopic on controversial actress Shakeela, applauded the DMK party for suspending Radha Ravi.

"Anyone that makes disrespectful comments about women, cannot be excused. Everyday sexism and blatant misogyny have no place in a modern society," she said.

Tamil actress Khushboo said: "Radha Ravi's comments were absolutely distasteful. I was shocked by his statement. When men fail at words, they resort to body shaming and character assassinate. (I am) appalled by his words."

Actress Samantha Akkineni tweeted: "Sigh Mr Radha Ravi... the struggle to stay relevant. You're a sad man and we all feel sorry for you. May your soul or whatever is left of it find peace. We'll send you tickets for Nayanthara's next superhit film. Have some popcorn and take a chill pill."

Sighhh Mr.Radha Ravi the struggle to stay relevant . You're a sad man and we all feel sorry for you . May your soul or whatever is left of it find peace. We ll send you tickets for Nayanthara's next superhit film .. have some popcorn and take a chill pill. — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 25, 2019

Actress Taapsee Pannu was angered by Radha Ravi's comment. "This is disgusting beyond words. Who asked him about casting pre requisites and is he the president of character certificate association? This comes for one of the strongest actresses of the industry. I can only wonder what he might have to say about others."

This is disgusting beyond words. Who asked him about casting pre requisites and is he the president of character certificate association? This comes for one of the strongest actresses of the industry,I can only wonder what he might have to say about others https://t.co/tFjTZ04gRB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2019

Radha Ravi has also been slammed by Chinmayi Sripadaa, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn for his disrespectful comments about Nayanthara.

