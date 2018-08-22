Trending: Afshan Azad, Harry Potter's Padma Patil, Got Married. See Pics From 'Walima' + Reunion

Afshan Azad with her Harry Potter co-stars in Birmingham. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Afshan Azad, best known for her portrayal of Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film series, found a spot on Wednesday trends list after pictures from her two wedding ceremonies went viral. Afshan married boyfriend Nabil Kazi last week in a Muslim ceremony and over weekend the couple walked down the aisle hand-in-hand in a civil ceremony at Symphony Hall, Birmingham (first-of-its-kind, the actress said in her Instagram post). Afshan's civil wedding ceremony also doubled as a Harry Potter reunion party of sorts as actresses Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Katie Leung (Cho Chang) were in attendance. For the traditional ceremony, Afshan wore a maroon and gold embellished lehenga and Nabil complemented her in a sherwani. For the 'magical Walima party' at the Symphony Hall, Afshan wore a white bridal gown. "Historically, the first wedding to ever happen in this venue, it was absolutely breathtaking. My very own Royal Wedding," she captioned the picture.

Here are glimpses of both wedding ceremonies:

Bonnie and Katie also shared pictures from the party over the weekend and wished the new couple luck for their new life together. "Over the moon to have been there with you today Afshan. We love you so much! Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together," wrote Bonnie.

Earlier this year, Afshan Azad's Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) trended after pictures from his wedding hit the Internet. At that time a section of the Internet briefly thought he married the actress who played the role of Hannah Abbott, a Hufflepuff student whom Neville marries in the Potterverse. However, Matthew married American lifestyle blogger Angela Jones.

In the Harry Potter film series, Afshan Azad played Padma while actress Shefali Chowdhury played her onscreen sister Parvati. Both actresses appeared prominently in the fourth film, titled Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, during the Yule Ball sequence.