Golden Globes 2018: Hermione And Cedric's Harry Potter Reunion Thrills Twitter

omoooo harry potter feels at golden globes https://t.co/0NXf0r8Rl5 — eurydyce (@caromareville_) January 8, 2018

Very here for this Harry Potter reunion. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/kTOw9IcJY5 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) January 8, 2018

Cedric and Hermione??? We love a Harry Potter reunion. #GoldenGlobes — kianna (@ohmydonoghue) January 8, 2018

And the Golden Globe goes to... Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/MkvdXst81B — Samantha Sarno (@sarnooo) January 8, 2018

So since Gary Oldman, David Thewlis and Emma Watson are all at the #GoldenGlobes I need like a million pictures of them together. — Gabby (@WonderlandGabby) January 8, 2018

please tell me at some point gary oldman, david thewlis, and emma watson all met up somewhere in the back of the ballroom to reminisce — morgan matson (@morgan_m) January 8, 2018

We are crying. Because Harry Potter brings back so many memories and a reunion would simply make us... sniff... weep. All Harry Potter nerds from all houses of Hogwarts voted Emma Watson and Robert Pattison's appearance on the Golden Globes stage as one of the highlights of the awards gala and... sniff... we cannot NOT agree, right? Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory of house Hufflepuff in theseries of films while one third of the protagonist trifecta - Hermione Granger was portrayed by Emma Watson. "I just wanna thank the Golden Globes for blessing us with a harry potter reunion. (Cedric Diggory is alive and well!)" read a tweet while another added: "Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson presenting together is the Harry Potter reunion I needed."Cedric Diggory, one of the brightest students of Hogwarts, died in the fourth movie of the series -- the film released in 2005. Hermione was last seen in(the last film in the series), which hit screens in 2011.At the Golden Globes, Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory presented the Best Limited Series or TV Film award , which was swept up by TV showEnjoy Harry Potter feels here with a mug of foaming butterbeer please. If that was not all, true blue Harry Potter fans also spotted David Thewlis (Professor Lupin) in the audience and wished he would call the Order Of The Phoenix for a meet, especially with Golden Globe-winner Gary Oldman also present. Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in thefilms, won Best Actor - drama - for. "So since Gary Oldman, David Thewlis and Emma Watson are all at the Golden Globes I need like a million pictures of them together," read a tweet. We want to see them too! The 75th Golden Globes closed withandas the big winners of the night - bothandwon in four categories each.