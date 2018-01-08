Golden Globes 2018: Hermione And Cedric's Harry Potter Reunion Thrills Twitter

Highlights
- "This is the Harry Potter reunion I needed," read a tweet
- "I just wanna thank the Golden Globes," said another
- Emma, Robert presented the Best Limited Series or TV Film award
Cedric Diggory, one of the brightest students of Hogwarts, died in the fourth movie of the series - Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire - the film released in 2005. Hermione was last seen in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 (the last film in the series), which hit screens in 2011.
At the Golden Globes, Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory presented the Best Limited Series or TV Film award, which was swept up by TV show Big Little Lies.
Enjoy Harry Potter feels here with a mug of foaming butterbeer please.
Harry Potter Reunion #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/Yyzsyk1Aaq— Eggsy (@FredD8A) January 8, 2018
omoooo harry potter feels at golden globes https://t.co/0NXf0r8Rl5— eurydyce (@caromareville_) January 8, 2018
Very here for this Harry Potter reunion. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/kTOw9IcJY5— Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) January 8, 2018
Cedric and Hermione??? We love a Harry Potter reunion. #GoldenGlobes— kianna (@ohmydonoghue) January 8, 2018
And the Golden Globe goes to... Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/MkvdXst81B— Samantha Sarno (@sarnooo) January 8, 2018
So since Gary Oldman, David Thewlis and Emma Watson are all at the #GoldenGlobes I need like a million pictures of them together.— Gabby (@WonderlandGabby) January 8, 2018
please tell me at some point gary oldman, david thewlis, and emma watson all met up somewhere in the back of the ballroom to reminisce— morgan matson (@morgan_m) January 8, 2018
The 75th Golden Globes closed with Big Little Lies and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as the big winners of the night - both Big Little Lies and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won in four categories each.