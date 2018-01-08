Golden Globes 2018: Hermione And Cedric's Harry Potter Reunion Thrills Twitter

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson at the Golden Globes 2018 (courtesy Twitter )

Highlights "This is the Harry Potter reunion I needed," read a tweet "I just wanna thank the Golden Globes," said another Emma, Robert presented the Best Limited Series or TV Film award

omoooo harry potter feels at golden globes https://t.co/0NXf0r8Rl5 — eurydyce (@caromareville_) January 8, 2018

Very here for this Harry Potter reunion. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/kTOw9IcJY5 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) January 8, 2018

Cedric and Hermione??? We love a Harry Potter reunion. #GoldenGlobes — kianna (@ohmydonoghue) January 8, 2018

And the Golden Globe goes to... Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/MkvdXst81B — Samantha Sarno (@sarnooo) January 8, 2018

So since Gary Oldman, David Thewlis and Emma Watson are all at the #GoldenGlobes I need like a million pictures of them together. — Gabby (@WonderlandGabby) January 8, 2018

please tell me at some point gary oldman, david thewlis, and emma watson all met up somewhere in the back of the ballroom to reminisce — morgan matson (@morgan_m) January 8, 2018