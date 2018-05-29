Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Got Married And Twitter Was Confused For A Minute

Highlights
On Twitter, Matthew Lewis, 28, said: "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."
Take a look at Matthew's post here:
Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa— Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018
Here are some reactions referencing 'Neville and Hannah':
Neville longbottom and hannah abbott maried pic.twitter.com/6Yc47sJ0KI— Nona Negara (@chrisayunn) May 29, 2018
That looks like wedding picture of Neville Longbottom & Hannah Abbott uwu— (@shadowfawkes) May 28, 2018
Neville Longbottom and Hannah Abbott Longbottom, pictured here at their 2018 wedding. https://t.co/hh9KOTpDwx— Maggie Melchior (@MaggieMelchior) May 28, 2018
However, Hannah or not, fans of the actor were happy for him and posted sweet congratulatory messages. "We are so proud of you Neville! 100 points for Gryffindor," wrote one Instagram user. "Congratulations, Neville Longbottom finally you got your real life Luna." (Point of reference - only in the films, Neville and Luna were romantically linked towards the end). His Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton also added a comment: "Top lad."
Twitter users also shared Harry Potter-referenced memes to congratulate Matthew:
10000 Points to Gryffindor!!!! Conratulations are in order to Mr and Mrs Longbottom!! pic.twitter.com/VXEzHHogWK— Nariman (@NarimanJaff) May 28, 2018
I believe congratulations are in order! pic.twitter.com/BD5wFvxKsU— Lauren Stoolfire (@SunSoar25) May 28, 2018
Congratulations Matt pic.twitter.com/wiiRLrNUdM— DeeAnn (@dachow90) May 28, 2018
cant believe this baby is married!!!— Ira (@suziemalfoy) May 29, 2018CommentsCONGRATULATIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/8QFTnjdruc
Matthew Lewis debuted in films with Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone (2001). Apart from the Harry Potter films, Matthew has featured in The Sweet Shop (2013), Me Before You (2016) and Terminal, which will release in UK in July.