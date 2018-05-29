Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Got Married And Twitter Was Confused For A Minute

Matthew Lewis with his wife Angela Jones. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

Neville longbottom and hannah abbott maried pic.twitter.com/6Yc47sJ0KI — Nona Negara (@chrisayunn) May 29, 2018

That looks like wedding picture of Neville Longbottom & Hannah Abbott uwu — (@shadowfawkes) May 28, 2018

Neville Longbottom and Hannah Abbott Longbottom, pictured here at their 2018 wedding. https://t.co/hh9KOTpDwx — Maggie Melchior (@MaggieMelchior) May 28, 2018

10000 Points to Gryffindor!!!! Conratulations are in order to Mr and Mrs Longbottom!! pic.twitter.com/VXEzHHogWK — Nariman (@NarimanJaff) May 28, 2018

I believe congratulations are in order! pic.twitter.com/BD5wFvxKsU — Lauren Stoolfire (@SunSoar25) May 28, 2018

Actor Matthew David Lewis, who played the role of Neville Longbottom in eightfilms from 2001 to 2011, shared a picture from his wedding day on Instagram on Tuesday and the Internet could not stay calm. A section of the Internet thought he married the actress, who played the role of Hannah Abbott, a Hufflepuff student whom Neville marries in the Potterverse. However, Matthew married Angela Jones, an American lifestyle blogger, who never starred in any of thefilms. The actress, who played Hannah Abbott in thefilms, was Charlotte Skeoch. Sorry, Potterheads.On Twitter, Matthew Lewis, 28, said: "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."Take a look at Matthew's post here:Here are some reactions referencing 'Neville and Hannah':However, Hannah or not, fans of the actor were happy for him and posted sweet congratulatory messages. "We are so proud of you Neville! 100 points for Gryffindor," wrote one Instagram user. "Congratulations, Neville Longbottom finally you got your real life Luna." (Point of reference - only in the films, Neville and Luna were romantically linked towards the end). Hisco-star Tom Felton also added a comment: "Top lad."Twitter users also shared-referenced memes to congratulate Matthew:Matthew Lewis debuted in films with(2001). Apart from thefilms, Matthew has featured in(2013),(2016) and, which will release in UK in July.