Matthew Lewis, Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, Got Married And Twitter Was Confused For A Minute

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 29, 2018 15:33 IST
Matthew Lewis with his wife Angela Jones. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

  1. Matthew Lewis is married to American blogger Angela Jones
  2. Matthew and Angela exchanged their vows in Italy
  3. Fans thought he married the actress who played Hannah Abbott
Actor Matthew David Lewis, who played the role of Neville Longbottom in eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011, shared a picture from his wedding day on Instagram on Tuesday and the Internet could not stay calm. A section of the Internet thought he married the actress, who played the role of Hannah Abbott, a Hufflepuff student whom Neville marries in the Potterverse. However, Matthew married Angela Jones, an American lifestyle blogger, who never starred in any of the Harry Potter films. The actress, who played Hannah Abbott in the Harry Potter films, was Charlotte Skeoch. Sorry, Potterheads.

On Twitter, Matthew Lewis, 28, said: "Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming."

Take a look at Matthew's post here:
 
 

 

A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on


 

Here are some reactions referencing 'Neville and Hannah':
 
 
 

However, Hannah or not, fans of the actor were happy for him and posted sweet congratulatory messages. "We are so proud of you Neville! 100 points for Gryffindor," wrote one Instagram user. "Congratulations, Neville Longbottom finally you got your real life Luna." (Point of reference - only in the films, Neville and Luna were romantically linked towards the end). His Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton also added a comment: "Top lad."

Twitter users also shared Harry Potter-referenced memes to congratulate Matthew:
 
 
 
 

Matthew Lewis debuted in films with Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone (2001). Apart from the Harry Potter films, Matthew has featured in The Sweet Shop (2013), Me Before You (2016) and Terminal, which will release in UK in July.

