Trending: Adnan Spotted In Mumbai With His Third Wife Roya Faryabi

Adnan Sami and his third wife Roya Faryabi spotted together.

Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who has many hit Bollywood songs to his credit, was recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra with his wife Roya Faryabi. The couple was heading towards their car when they were surrounded by the shutterbugs. For the outing, the Noor E Khuda singer and his wife were seen twinning and winning in blue. Adnan Sami was earlier married to Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar from 1993 to 1997. After divorcing Zeba, the singer married Sabah Galadari in 2001. The couple got divorced in 2004 and remarried two years later, only to get a divorce again in 2009. Adnan Sami married Roya Faryabi, a tele-communications engineer of Afghan origin, in 2010.

Adnan Sami and his third wife welcomed their daughter Medina in 2017. Adnan Sami shared the news with his fans on X (previously known as Twitter). He wrote, "Roya and I have been blessed with an angelic baby girl. We've named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed! #daddyslittlegirl."

On his daughter's birth, Adnan Sami has told Mid-Day, "Medina is the most incredible thing that's happened to us. Both Roya and I always wanted a daughter and she is already my lucky charm. I have found a new inspiration for my music through her and she is going to be the center of my world. Both mother and child are healthy and are doing fine."

For the unversed, Adnan Sami also has a son, Azaan Sami Khan from his first wife Zeba Bakhtiar.

Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We'v named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed!#daddyslittlegirl 🙏🍼👼💝 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 9, 2017

Adnan Sami, a Pakistani singer, received Indian citizenship in December 2015.

Adnan Sami is best-known for composing music for films such as Lucky: No Time For Love (2005), Dhamaal (2007) and Shaurya (2008), among others. His other popular tracks include Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Noor E Khuda and Mera Jahan (Taare Zameen Par), to name a few.