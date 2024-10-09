Advertisement

TP Madhavan, Veteran Malayalam Actor And AMMA's First General Secretary, Dies At 88

TP Madhavan appeared in over 600 films throughout his career

TP Madhavan, Veteran Malayalam Actor And AMMA's First General Secretary, Dies At 88
Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kollam at the age of 88. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. TP Madhavan was a notable figure in the Malayalam film industry during the 1980s and 1990s. He appeared in over 600 films throughout his career. He began acting at the age of 40 after meeting actor Madhu and made his debut in the 1975 film Raagam. Initially cast in villainous roles, he later transitioned to comedy and eventually became known for his character roles.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the death of TP Madhavan. He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. The chief minister recalled that even during his final years at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Madhavan continued to act in television serials.

In addition to his acting career, TP Madhavan served as the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Before his foray into acting, he ran advertising agencies in Mumbai and Kolkata. His versatility earned him a dedicated fan following. In his later years, he was diagnosed with amnesia, which brought his acting career to an end.

TP Madhavan spent his final days in Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram. He was honoured with the Ramu Karyat Award and the Prem Nazir Award for his significant contributions to cinema. He is survived by his daughter, Devika and son Raja Krishna Menon, a well-known director in Bollywood known for films like Chef, Airlift, and Pippa.

(Inputs from PTI)

