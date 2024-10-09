TP Madhavan, Veteran Malayalam Actor And AMMA's First General Secretary, Dies At 88

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kollam at the age of 88. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. TP Madhavan was a notable figure in the Malayalam film industry during the 1980s and 1990s. He appeared in over 600 films throughout his career. He began acting at the age of 40 after meeting actor Madhu and made his debut in the 1975 film Raagam. Initially cast in villainous roles, he later transitioned to comedy and eventually became known for his character roles.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the death of TP Madhavan. He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. The chief minister recalled that even during his final years at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Madhavan continued to act in television serials.