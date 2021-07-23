Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Priyanka Chopra Cheered For Indian Contingent, All The Way From London

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra )

Sitting in front of her TV, Priyanka Chopra cheered for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The actress, who is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel in London, shared picture of herself watching the grand ceremony. An excited Priyanka Chopra wrote in her caption: "I'm sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we've experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won't stop, no matter where we are."

The Quantico star added, "Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for. All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team... I'm cheering for you! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world." She gave a shout out to team India and wrote: "Best of luck Team India! I'm cheering for each and every one of you."

Priyanka Chopra, who played the role of Mary Kom in the boxer's biopic, added, "Mary Kom, gave an extra loud cheer for you." She added, "PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari- go Queens! Show em Sania Mirza."

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She runs a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare, is a film producer and she recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced. She also released her memoir titled Unfinished earlier this year.