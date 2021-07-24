Tokyo Olympics: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, R Madhavan, Mahesh Babu Lead Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu's Cheer Squad

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu at Olympics 2020 (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor tweeted: "Great start! Amazing job!"

"This is incredible," tweeted Anil Kapoor

"Thank you for making India proud," wrote Riteish Deshmukh

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's Silver win at the Tokyo Olympics was followed by social media being deluged with a barrage of congratulatory messages from celebs, cheering for the 26-year-old athlete. Mirabai Chanu's Silver win marked a milestone moment for the country - it's India's first medal at the ongoing Olympics. Shout outs for the Manipuri athlete poured in from the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, R Madhavan, Mahesh Babu, Farhan Akhtar and others. In an Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Our first medallist is here! You've made India so proud, go girl." Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted: "Great start! Amazing job!" while her father Anil Kapoor added: "This is incredible."

"Awesome, go India!" R Madhavan tweeted for Mirabai Chanu while South superstar Mahesh Babu added: "Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning Silver for weightlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The action has just begun!"

Taapsee Pannu's tweet summed up the general emotion on Twitter: "And we begin! Come on India."

Great start! Amazing job! https://t.co/hBQXwgv47z — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 24, 2021

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins India's First Medal At Tokyo Olympics, Bags Silver In Women's 49kg.. AWESOMEEEEE GO INDIAAAAA???????????????????????????????? https://t.co/jRbNDEIUjN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 24, 2021

Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the silver for weightlifting at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The action has just begun! ???????? pic.twitter.com/AYX0gLP38c — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 24, 2021

And we begin !!!!!! Come on India ???????? ???????? https://t.co/aEqPzeIIcT — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2021

Congratulatory messages for Mirabai Chanu also poured in from the likes of Gul Panag, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, A R Rahman and also Farhan Akhtar, who has starred in several sports dramas in Bollywood.

Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on getting us our very first medal. ????�� — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu, who ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal, won Silver in women's 49kg category. Ms Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. "Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo 2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted with the hashtag ''Cheer4India''.