Today's Big Releases: Paltan, Laila Majnu And Gali Guleiyan

Highlights Paltan marks JP Dutta's return to the director's chair after 12 years Laila Majnu is Imtiaz Ali's brother Sajid's debut project Gali Guleiyan stars Manoj Bajpayee in lead role

Three films from vastly different genre are hitting the screens today. Filmmaker JP Dutta arrives with his Paltan while filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's brother Sajid debuts as director with Laila Majnu. Actor Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan, a favourite at several international film festivals, also opens in theatres near you today. First up, Paltan - JP Dutta's film is a fictionalised retelling of India and China's Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War. In the film, actors Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhanth Kapoor and Luv Sinha play real life heroes who participated in the aforementioned war.

Paltan also marks JP Dutta's (best known for films like Border and LOC Kargil) return to the director's chair after 12 years.

Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu is another rendition of the famous folklore of two lovers who fought their feuding families to live together only to end their lives together. Laila Majnu is set against the backdrop of Kashmir with newcomers Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari in lead roles. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali.

Last and probably the most intriguing film releasing today is Gali Guleiyan. The psychological drama, directed by Dipesh Jain, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival and later travelled to Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago before being screened at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The film also stars Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi and Ranvir Shorey.

