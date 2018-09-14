Today's Big Releases: Manmarziyaan And Love Sonia

Stills from Manmarziyaan and Love Sonia. (Images courtesy: YouTube)

Cine-lovers have a good film selection this week. Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan and Taberez Noorani's Love Sonia open in theatres today. Both films have been praised for their content and strong plot in the international circuits. Anurag Kashyap's Manmaziyaan, alternately titled Marriage Material, is a fresh take on romance. Rumi (played by Taapsee Pannu) tired of dealing with her boyfriend Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), who is not willing to take responsibility of their relationship, decides to get married to Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan), whom her family has selected for her. But matters of heart are not that simple. Rumi, Vicky and Robbie learn it the hard way.

Watch the trailer Manmarziyaan:

On the other hand, Love Sonia depicts the dark world of human trafficking and forced prostitution, in a way, which will make the audience extremely uncomfortable. Love Sonia marks television actress Mrunal Thakur's Bollywood debut. Love Sonia also features Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Demi Moore and Manoj Bajpayee.

Watch the trailer Love Sonia:

Both films have featured in headlines for winning praises at international film festivals and actors from both films have been promoting each other's movie along with their own. For example, take a look at this Twitter conversation between Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal.

Last week's releases Paltan, Laila Majnu and Gali Guleiyan failed to perform at the ticket window. Therefore, both films good opportunity to make a fortune at the box office.