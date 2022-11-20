To Tabassum Govil, Tributes From Twinkle Khanna, Adnan Sami And Other Celebs

A fan shared this picture. (courtesy: rajeevchaturvedi33)

Veteran actress Tabassum Govil, 78, died on Friday evening (November 18) due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai, as per news agency ANI. Soon after the news broke out, celebs from across the industry paid tribute to the late actress on social media. Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna, shared an emotional post on her Instagram that read, "She was truly a legend. As a child I used to watch Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan with Tabassum ji as its spectacular host. I don't remember her guests. Just her. With her nasal twang and the rose tucked behind her ear. All these blurry recollections wrapped around me like cashmere layers on a winter morning. May she rest in peace."

Soon after Twinkle Khanna shared the post, Farah Khan Ali, in the comment section, wrote, "May she RIP. Remember her so vividly. #TabassumRIP".

Read Twinkle's post below:

Singer Adnan Sami tweeted, "Saddened to learn the news that Tabassum Sahiba has passed away. We will never forget her adorable, smiling & signature style on Television that won our hearts. 'Ab Jannat Ke Aur Bhi Phool Khilainge Gulshan Gulshan..'"

Jaaved Jaaferi also dropped an emotional post on Twitter that read, "The pioneer of talk shows. An amazingly versatile and erudite lady who was active till the very end. A close friend of my father who started their careers together as child actors, our dearest Tabassum aunty passed on to her heavenly abode. May God have mercy on her soul."

Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "Oh no. Another invaluable piece of my childhood gone! 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan-Gulshan' is the first celebrity chat show I remember, and the affable Tabassum ji was always such a delight to watch. May her soul rest in peace."

TV actress Urvashi Dholakia shared a throwback picture of Tabassum Govil on Twitter and wrote, "Rest in Peace Tabassum ji our childhood would be incomplete had u not been there."

Rest in Peace Tabassum ji 🙏🏻 our childhood would be incomplete had u not been there 💔🙏🏻 #OmShanti#rip#TabassumGovilpic.twitter.com/WiyEjF1K4n — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 19, 2022

Tabassum Govil, on Friday night, suffered her first heart attack around 8:40 PM, followed by another at 8:42 PM, as per news agency ANI. The legendary actress had been experiencing health issues for the past few days.

According to the late actor's son Hoshang Govil, it was his mother's wish not to tell anyone about her death until her last rites were performed. The family revealed that her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday, as per the news agency ANI.

Kiran Bala Sachdeva, who was popularly known by her stage name Tabassum, was an actress, talk show host and YouTuber. She started her career as a child actress Baby Tabassum in 1947. She was best known for her performance in the TV show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. She also acted in films such as Baiju Bawra, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon and many more.