In Pics: The Rajinikanth Effect Summed Up By Daughter Aishwaryaa

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared this image. (courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer fever has officially taken over fans (in a good way). The film marked the legendary actor's comeback after two years. Rajinikanth's daughter, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, has shared a special post for her father. She has dropped some pictures featuring fans of the superstar dancing in joy outside theatres. The opening frame features an elephant standing outside a theatre in Chennai. We can spot fans, dressed in customised T-shirts, waiting for the theatre gates to open. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Thalaivar nirandharam. Jailer the superstar.” For the hashtags, she wrote, “fanatic fan girl, proudest daughter ever, about yesterday.”

On the release day of Jailer, Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were seen at the Rohini Silver Screens, an iconic multiplex in Chennai. Many pictures of the mother and daughter duo surfaced on the Internet. Aishwaryaa, in a customised Jailer T-shirt, was seen entering the theatre to support her superstar dad and celebrate the movie with his fans. The family also cut a huge Jailer title cake inside the cinema hall.

Ahead of Jailer's release, Rajinikanth went on a spiritual trip to the Himalayas. The superstar, who was spotted at the Chennai airport, told the media that he used to visit the Himalayas on various occasions. The actor added that he couldn't do so in the recent past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Rajinikanth as a retired police officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Apart from the legendary actor, the movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal (special appearance), Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Jailer 2.5 stars out of 5 and said, “The guest stars do their bit and move on. It is left to Rajinikanth to shoulder the weight of the erratic script.”

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.