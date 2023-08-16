To Saif Ali Khan, Birthday Wishes From Sisters Soha And Saba

Saif, Jeh and Inaaya. (Courtesy: Soha)

Saif Ali Khan, who celebrates his 53rd birthday today, can't be happier as adorable wishes are coming his way. After wife Kareena Kapoor, it's time for his sister Soha Ali Khan. Soha shared a blockbuster frame to wish her "bhai" happy birthday. The frame features Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Inaaya. The picture shows Saif Ali Khan cutting his birthday cake with Jeh while Inaaya looking at them. Little Jeh's expression is too cute to be missed. A bit of chocolate is already smeared on his lips. Soha wrote in caption, "Here's to having your cake and eating it too - and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday bhai."

The celebrations have just begun. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and son Ibrahim were pictured outside Saif's house on Wednesday afternoon. The siblings were pictured with balloons. One of the balloons has the tag "Best Dad" printed on it.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also shared a message for her bhai. She said in a video-message, "I think you're a very talented actor. I miss you and miss me tonight as well. So, lots of love and have a great one."

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Saif to wish him happy birthday. The picture definitely shows their sizzling chemistry. In the picture, the couple are seen relaxing by the pool side. Kareena hasn't mentioned the location of the picture. She wrote in the caption, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...Kind, generous, crazy. OK I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh. They share Sara and Ibrahim.