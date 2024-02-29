To Patralekhaa, Big Love From Husband Rajkummar Rao: 'This Is Your Year My Love'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rajkummarrao)

Rajkummar Rao cannot contain his happiness as his wife Patralekhaa's not one but two Netflix releases are due this year, the announcement for which were made by the Instagram official handle of the streaming giant on Thursday. For the unversed, Patralekhaa is all set to feature in two films, Wild Wild Punjab alongside Sunny Singh and IC814 featuring an ensemble cast of Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Pankaj Kapur among others. Giving a loud shout out to his wife on Thursday hours after the announcements were made. Sharing the teaser of IC814, the Roohi star wrote, "@patralekhaa This is your year my love. This one looks terrific. #IC814 @anubhavsinhaa you are a master storyteller sir. @netflix_in #AnnouncementTeaser." I another post, he shared the teaser of Wild Wild Punjab and wrote, "Another one. #WildWildPunjab. 2 announcements in a day. I'm so proud of you my love @luv_films is coming with another fun filled entertainer."

Take a look at his posts below:

Patralekhaa has always been RajKummar Rao's loudest cheerleader. last year, when the actor won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare Awards, the actress shared a carousel of images of her husband from Badhaai Do and wrote, “Raj, what a win for such an important film. You always knew that this one was special. I still remember you were so moved and you were still weeping after performing the scene where you come out to your family and mother. When you wore those glasses in the movie it was a moment where time stood still…Acceptance of oneself. To see your physical transformation and the diet that you followed was overwhelming. All he ate was broccoli and some non-fat paneer…I in my heart always knew this was another benchmark performance of yours. And now you walk out with a Filmfare award for best actor that too in the Popular category. Bhadhai lo.”

Rajkummar Rao married his longtime girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa in November 2021. The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Guns & Gulaabs.