To 'Most Beautiful Girl ' Yami Gautam, A Sweet Birthday Post From Husband Aditya Dhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar had the sweetest things to say about his wife Yami Gautam on her 35th birthday. Aditya shared a bunch of photos on Instagram to mark the special day. Sharing photos of Yami, Uri director Aditya Dhar wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! Love you to the moon and beyond!" Birthday girl Yami Gautam replied almost instantly as she wrote, "I love you so much," below the post, in the comment section. Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, Yami Gautam was praised by a fan on X, previously known as Twitter, for her acting skills in OMG 2. When the fan went to the extent to call her "underutilised" by filmmakers, Yami Gautam responded with a long post, where she expressed her thoughts about the majority of the industry relying on "marketing". It so happened that few months back, a fan posted his review on Yami Gautam's performance in OMG 2 and wrote, "It's amazing how every time Yami Gautam manages to SURPRISE us with her performance! #OMG2 is no exception. She owns every frame she's in! Even her silence speaks a lot. I hate the term ‘underrated'. I'd just say she's under-utilised by our filmmakers."

Replying to the fan's kind words, Yami Gautam elaborated on her talent for "identifying good scripts and versatile characters." Her post read, "Some people find success overnight, some people have to prove themselves persistently for years. Some people are great at marketing their talent (or lack of it), some people only want their talent to speak."

Take a look at Yami Gautam's X exchange:

On the work front, Yami Gautam's last few films included Dasvi, Lost, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.