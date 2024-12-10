Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Unique Wedding Anniversary Celebration: "48 Hours In The Jungle"

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram entry is all about the "48 hours" she spent in the jungle. Her travel companion? Zero points for guessing – her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on December 9. On Tuesday, Katrina posted a series of pictures to keep her fans in the loop about her anniversary getaway. In the opening frame, we can see the actress looking pretty in a yellow top as she poses for the lens. Up next, Katrina is seen walking in the woods with her back facing the camera. The wildlife, including a cheetah, blue bull and deer, also make it to the post. The visuals of a sunset and an open jeep in the forest may make you want to pack your bags for a trip to the forest. A Christmas tree with some presents adds to the holiday spirit in the carousel. Oh, and the bonfire and the night sky were equally enticing. The last slide screams couple goals. “48 hours in the jungle,” wrote Katrina in her caption.

Katrina Kaif also dropped another picture with the love of her life. In the photo, Vicky Kaushal can be seen wearing a black T-shirt. "Dil tu, jaan tu," wrote Katrina in her caption, and we couldn't help but say, "Aww."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were secretly dating before getting married in 2021 in Rajasthan. Vicky later shared that he had proposed to Katrina just a day before their wedding. "It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come," Vicky shared during his appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan.

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in period drama Chaava. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, will be released on February 14, 2025. Vicky also has Love And War in the lineup. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.