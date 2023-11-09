To Ajeeta, Birthday Wishes From Dad Dharmendra, Brothers Sunny And Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol shared this image. (Courtesy: BobbyDeol)

First let us take a moment to wish Ajeeta Chaudhri, a very happy birthday. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's sister turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in from all quarters for Ajeeta. The award for the best birthday message goes to Bobby Deol. The Aashram actor has dropped a major throwback moment featuring Ajeeta and their father, legendary actor Dharmendra on Instagram. In the priceless click, Ajeeta can be seen leaning on Dharmendra's shoulders with her arms around him. Bobby Deol has also written a heartwarming note for his darling sister. He said, “Hey Ajeeta, Happy Birthday…Love you most.” The actor has added a red heart emoticon. Replying to the post, Dharmendra wrote, “Happy Birthday…Annuan [Ajeeta Chaudhri]…Jeetie raho khush raho… sehatmand raho, my darling baby. [Stay blessed…stay healthy, my darling baby.]” In the following comment, Dharmendra left a love note for his “darling baby.” Actor Sunny Deol has picked a bunch of red hearts to wish his darling sister. The 1920: Horrors of the Heart star Rahul Dev dropped a red heart and high-five emoticons.



Ajeeta Chaudhri is Dharmendra's daughter from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur in 1954. Together, the couple welcomed four children– Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Chaudhri. Later in 1980, Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini and they have two daughters—Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol recently appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8. During his conversation, Sunny Deol also opened up about his family dynamic and equation with Esha and Ahana. The Gadar 2 star said, “They are my sisters. That's what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy. The most beautiful thing, above everything else, was the success of the film (Gadar 2). I was going here, there, and everywhere. I wanted to have a success party, but I was unsure if everyone would attend. Fortunately, my friend Kareem, who knows everyone in the industry, took care of everything. I wasn't sure who would come until the evening, but seeing everyone come home and the love they showered upon us made me extremely happy.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is awaiting the release of Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime actioner will hit the theatres on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor are also part of the film.