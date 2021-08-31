Tina Datta Reveals Fans Don't Want Her To Post Bikini Pics On Social Media. Because, Uttaran

From Tina Datta's Instagram (courtesy tinadatta)

Actress Tina Datta, best known for her starring in the popular TV show Uttaran, opened up about her experience of sharing swimwear photos on social media. Tina Datta, speaking to ETimes, said fans still associate her with her onscreen characters Ichha and Meethi from Uttaran - she played the role of Ichha and then Iccha's daughter Meethi. "For an actor, it is not difficult to move on to the next character, but when you are doing a daily soap and that too for a good number of years, the character is etched in people's hearts. And to wipe that off and accept you as a different character becomes very difficult," said Tina Datta.

Having said that, the 29-year-old actress revealed fans don't really want her to post bikini photos on social media: "Even today, if I put a picture of me wearing a monokini or a bikini on my social media, people comment that 'We love you as Ichcha, we don't want you to wear a monokini on social media. 'Ichcha kaise aise kapde pehen sakti hai' (How can Ichha wear that?) and all that'."

In the interview, Tina Datta added while it's an encouraging feeling that fans still remember her because of Uttaran, she also wished for them to be more accepting: "Aapko achha lagta hai ki aaj bhi log aapko pehchante hai uss character ki wajah se (You feel good that people still remember you because of the characters you played). Kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ki (sometimes I even feel) why can't they accept me in a different character or in western wear."

Tina Datta featured in Uttaran throughout the course of the show - 2009-2015. Other than Uttaran, Tina Datta has also starred in shows such as Koi Aane Ko Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Daayan, Durga and Khela. Tina Datta was last seen in the web show Naxalbari.