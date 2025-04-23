Timothee Chalamet's Mother Shares Her Thoughts On Kylie Jenner: "She Is Nice To Me"

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance has only been blooming, be it on red carpets or sealing the deal with a kiss at the Oscars. They have not made it Instagram-official yet, however, the slew of pictures floating online which shows them getting cosy and romantic, says otherwise.

In a recent interview with Curbed Magazine, Timothee's mother Nicole Flender spoke about how she feels about her son Timothee's relationship with Kylie.

Nicole said, "I have to say, she's lovely. She's very nice to me."

Earlier this month, a source also told People Magazine that Kylie's family too were happy with Timothee and her union.

The quote read, "Her family loves that she's dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She's the happiest."

Kylie's family further added how Timothee's presence in Kylie's life has been very calming and grounding. Beauty Mogul Kylie has been impacted well by this relationship as she balances motherhood and her growing business empire.

It was in April 2023, when Timothee and Kylie were linked for the first time. In 2025, they went all out with their romance as they were clicked together at several high-profile events such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

The lovebird was also seen at Coachella recently, as social media was flooded with their pictures and videos of getting intimate.

On the work front, Timothee had Dune: Part Two and Wonka release in 2023. In 2024, A Complete Unknown which is a biopic on Bob Dylan, hit the screens and received widespread appreciation for Timothee's performance.

Timothee was also nominated at the Oscars this year in the Best Actor Category for A Complete Unknown.