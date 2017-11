Tiger Shroff's Heropanti With Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Can't Be Missed. See Pics

Highlights Tiger Shroff was spotted with Disha Patani yesterday Tiger looked cool in casuals Disha Patani smiled from inside the car

And its a wrap schedule 1! #baaghi2 #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @dishapatani @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Actor Tiger Shroff was spotted at Juhu PVR with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on Monday. Thank God it's Tuesday as we saw Disha and Tiger together. The duo were photographed from inside the car. Tiger was seen in a black tee while Disha complemented him well in white. Disha Patani was all smiles and the paparazzi managed to click some beautiful pictures. Tiger Shroff, 27, and Disha Patani, 25, have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now. They are all set to feature in, which is their first film together. They have earlier co-starred in, a music video.Inside Tiger Shroff's car drive with Disha Patani.Recently, Tiger's first look fromdid several rounds on the Internet. Tiger looked completely off the charts in his new look. This is what we are talking about: Recently, Tiger and Disha wrapped the first shooting schedule of Baaghi 2 in Pune . They packed the shoot with a poolside picture.Disha and Tiger made headlines when several media outlets reported that the rumoured couple would be moving in together at Disha's new apartment in Bandra. However, Tiger's parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha rubbished the reports. "I don't think he has any plans to move out. At least, he hasn't told me. Everyone finds a life partner, gets married and decides to settle down. If Tiger plans to move out and stay independently, I don't have any issues with it. But knowing my children, they won't do that," Jackie Shroff told mid-day while Ayesha said, "Tiger is very much staying at home with us."Tiger will be busy filming the Indian adaptation of Sylvester Stallone'safter. He also has Siddharth Anand's next film, which co-stars Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline while Disha Patani is best known for her roles inand