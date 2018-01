Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Are In Sri Lanka For A Holiday. Pics Cannot Be Missed

Highlights They celebrated New Year in Sri Lanka "Hotness overloaded," commented a user on Tiger's picture They also met Ranveer Singh while on their way to Sri Lanka

Son of a A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:19am PST

Happy new year everyone A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:12am PST

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani welcomed 2018 together on the beaches of Sri Lanka. Both the stars have posted pictures from their Sri Lankan vacation on social media and they will give you major travel goals (we bet). A shirtless picture of Tiger is the Internet's favourite. His well-toned body is the main highlight of the frame and comments such as, "Hotness overloaded," "Can't take my eyes off," have been posted. Our favourite - "Cutecute." Meanwhile, Disha's picture in a white swimwear, is also being loved. "Disha Patani, why you are so beautiful," commented a user on Disha's post.See pictures of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Sri Lanka. They also met Ranveer Singh while on their way to Sri Lanka.Tiger Shroff, 27, and Disha Patani, 25, have been rumoured to be dating for over a year now. They began shooting for, their first film together, last September. They have earlier co-starred in, a music video.Of casting Disha in, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier said, "When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role."Earlier, several media outlets reported that Tiger and Disha would be moving in together at the actresses' new apartment in Bandra. However, Tiger's parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha denied such reports. "I don't think he has any plans to move out. At least, he hasn't told me. Everyone finds a life partner, gets married and decides to settle down. If Tiger plans to move out and stay independently, I don't have any issues with it. But knowing my children, they won't do that," Jackie Shroff told mid-day Tiger Shroff was last seen in. Apart from, he also hasandin the pipeline. Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with 2016'sand last featured in Indo-Sino project