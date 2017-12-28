Ranveer Singh Bumps Into Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani At Sri Lanka Airport. Watch Video

Highlights Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are co-starring in Baaghi 2 Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of Padmavati His upcoming projects are gully Boy and Simba

opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. With Tiger, she has also featured in the music video of T-Series' song Befikra. Her last film was Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.



Tiger Shroff is a super busy actor with films like Student Of The Year 2 and Rambo remake in the pipeline (apart from Baaghi 2).



Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, the release of which has been postponed indefinitely. Padmavati, which features Deepika Padukone in titular role, has been the center of several controversies this year and its original release date was December 1. Apart from Padmavati, Ranveer Singh's attention has been diverted for Zoya Akhtar's gully Boy and Rohit Shetty's Simba.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were up to catch a flight at the Sri Lanka airport when... suddenly... they ran into actor Ranveer Singh. Pictures and video of Ranveer Singh bumping into Tiger and Disha at Sri Lanka airport is now viral. In a video shared by Tiger's fan club, Ranveer Singh acts surprised as he meets Tiger and Disha preparing to queue at the airport. Disha Patani, dressed in red, was all smiles, Tiger Shroff also smiled courteously and of course, Ranveer Singh was his being his jovial self. Take a look at the video here:Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, are reportedly dating and are often spotted in each other's company outside suburban eateries and sometimes on movie dates. Tiger and Disha are also co-starring in. Disha, who has made several regional films, debuted in Bollywood in