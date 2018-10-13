Thugs Of Hindostan New Poster: Aamir Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Are No Ordinary 'Thugs'

The second poster of Thugs Of Hindostan. (Image courtesy: yrf)

Highlights "Yeh Diwali hogi Thug wali," wrote Amitabh Bachchan Thugs Of Hindostan will release on Novemeber 8 Thugs Of Hindostan will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan released the second poster of the film on Saturday and intense can't even begin to describe it. The poster features all the characters of the film. Aamir Khan, who plays the role of a conman named Firangi, can be seen wearing bright-red glasses and he can be seen sporting a bright smile, while Amitabh Bachchan looks fierce as Khudabaksh (also known as Azaad). Fatima Sana Shaikh surely catches our attention as the ferocious warrior Zafina but we must tell you that you won't be able to take your eyes off Katrina Kaif, who plays the role of a dancer named Suraiyya. The poster was shared on the official Instagram account of Yash Raj Films along with the caption: "The Thugs are ready to light up all big screens near you. Arriving on November 8th!" Amitabh Bachchan accompanied the poster with an interesting caption and wrote: "Yeh Diwali hogi Thug wali."

Check out the new poster of Thugs Of Hindostan here:

The trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan released last month and it went crazy viral. The trailer has over 60 million views on YouTube as of now. Check out the Thugs Of Hindostan trailer here:

Thugs Of Hindostan is set against the backdrop of 1795, in which Aamir Khan plays the role of a conman named Firangi, while Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a sea commander named Khudabaksh (also called Azad). The film also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen playing the role of a dancer named Surraiya and a warrior named Zafira, respectively. The film also stars John Clive, who will be seen playing the role of the Commander of the East India Company.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films,Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the most awaited-film of the year and it is slated to release on November 8.