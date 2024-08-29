Throwback Gold: Sidharth Malhotra And Fawad Khan's Cricket Match On <i>Kapoor & Sons</i> Set

A page from Sidharth Malhotra's bleeding blue diaries. The Shershaah actor shared a few old pictures and a video on the occasion of National Sports Day. Sidharth loves to play cricket since his childhood days and he wrote an emotional note about how the sport shaped his inner strength. Sidharth treaed his Instafam to pictures of playing cricket on film sets. He also shared an unseen video of playing cricket with Fawad Khan on the sets of Kapoor & Sons. In the fun-filled video, Sidharth can be heard praising his team and taking the credit of winning champion trophies. Fawad can be seen laughing at his words. Sharing the video and pictures, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life - basketball, club level rugby, football, and of course, gully cricket. They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix!" Take a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London last month. Kiara shared pictures from the event and mentioned Sidharth Malhotra introduced her to Tennis. In one picture, Sidharth can be seen holding an umbrella. Apart from the happy pictures, Kiara also shared glimpses of strawberries - an iconic dessert at Wimbledon. Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn't get better!" Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Don't miss the strawberries and cream. The best." Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra made his web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. He was also seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani. Speaking of Kapoor & Sons, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan played brothers in Shakun Batra's directorial.