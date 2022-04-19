Thor Love And Thunder Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Is A God Without A Plan

Thor Love And Thunder: A still from the teaser.(courtesy: YouTube)

Listen up, Marvel fans. The first teaser ofThor: Love and Thunderhas finally graced our screens and boy, it does not disappoint. The sneak peek of the Marvel Studios film is nearly two minutes long and is backed by the Guns N' Roses' classic, Sweet Child O' Mine. For starters, Thor – played by the charming Chris Hemsworth – is convinced that his “superhero-ing days are over”. The God Of Thunder has decided to give up the path of violence and opt for peace instead. And, his next stop appears to be self-discovery. “These hands were once used for battle, now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am,” he announces in the video. This also means it is time to put his hammer aside, but more on that later.

What follows for Thor 2.0 is some meditation, a training montage and an outfit change. That's not all – on his path to self-discovery, Thor also runs into some old friends including Star-Lord (Peter Quill) from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Quill, played by Chris Pratt, even offers him a piece of sappy advice – “If you ever feel lost, look into the eyes of people you love,” he declares to Thor, who seems rather taken in by the suggestion.

But the teaser suggests that fate has other plans. According to Marvel's official synopsis, Thor's “retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.” To tackle the problem at hand, Thor is seen joining hands with Valkyrie - the new king of Asgar (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi), who mark their presence in the teaser.

But the star of the moment is undeniably the new Might Thor, played by Natalie Portman. In an entry befitting only the greatest of superheroes, Jane Foster, Thor's ex-girlfriend surprises him by wielding his magical hammer, Mjolnir, and cements her position as the Mighty Thor.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the film also includes Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista reprising their roles from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed Thor: Ragnarok. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum and is slated to release in theatres on July 8.