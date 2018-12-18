This Pic Of Ranveer Singh With 'Mighty Masala Men' Anil Kapoor And Rohit Shetty Is Pure Gold

Anil Kapoor with Rohit Shetty and Anil Kapoor. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post is making the Internet very happy and we are not surprised at all. The actor, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of Simmba, shared an epic picture of himself along with Anil Kapoor and Simmba director Rohit Shetty. Ranveer captioned the picture in the best way possible and wrote: "Mighty masala men." Dressed in rugged jackets, the trio could be seen happily posing in the picture. The post received over 4 lakh likes within two hours on Instagram. Later, Rohit Shetty re-posted Ranveer's post on his Instagram profile. Anil Kapoor, too shared the post on his Instagram story and congratulated Ranveer Singh for winning the Best Actor award at the Star Screen Awards. He wrote: "Ran into the Star Screen Awards Best actor today. Congratulations on the phenomenal performance." Anil Kapoor also wished luck to team Simmba and added, "Wishing you all the success and love for Simmba. Waiting to hear that roar."

Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have co-starred in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do and the duo shares a great bond. Ranveer is frequently seen expressing his admiration for the actor. Remember the epic Simmba met Lakhan picture? For those who don't know what we are talking about, a few months ago, Ranveer shared a picture of himself along with Anil Kapoor and wrote: "Lakhan X Simmba. Love you." Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar's Takht.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, Simmba is a high-octane action film, which also features Sara Ali Khan. The film will hit the screens on December 28.