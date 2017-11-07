This Is When Ranveer Singh's '83 Will Release

I feel honoured and privileged to be part of this film. One of the greatest underdog stories of all time - finally coming to the silver screen. What a day it's been. To have met our sporting heroes in the flesh and be regaled by their stories - full of nostalgia, humour, emotion...a truly unforgettable event. Im filled with a sense of responsibility and committed to making a film that the entire nation can be proud of. The greatest Indian sports story will now get its deserved cinematic glory! It's time to #Relive83 may God bless our endeavour. Thank you for this once in a lifetime opportunity @kabirkhankk ... lets do this !!!

