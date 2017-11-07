This Is When Ranveer Singh's '83 Will Release

Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the biopic

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 07, 2017 10:00 IST
Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev. (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer Singh's '83 will release in April, 2019
  2. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan
  3. The biopic will be based on 1983 World Cup
Actor Ranveer Singh's film titled '83, in which he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev will release on April 5th, 2019, reports news agency PTI. Well, the wait for Ranveer and Kapil Dev's fans will be a little tad-bit as '83 is the story of Team India leading up to the historic day when they picked up the World Cup trophy on June 25th 1983. The biopic will be directed by Kabir Khan. Of the film, he told PTI: "As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever."

Of Ranveer, who is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited film Padmavati, Kabir Khan said, "And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script," reports PTI.

Earlier, Ranveer had posted a couple of pictures with heartfelt messages for Team India, from the launch event of '83. "One of the greatest underdog stories of all time - finally coming to the silver screen. What a day it's been. To have met our sporting heroes in the flesh and be regaled by their stories - full of nostalgia, humour to making a film that the entire nation can be proud of. The greatest Indian sports story will now get it's, emotion...a truly unforgettable event. I'm filled with a sense of responsibility and committed deserved cinematic glory! It's time to #Relive83. May God bless our endeavour," Ranveer wrote.
 


Meanwhile, Ranveer will feature in Padmavati as Alauddin Khilji. Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Rani Padmini while Shahid Kapoor will star as Rawal Ratan Singh. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.

'83 is backed by Phantom films, co-owned by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

Are you all set to relive '83?

(With PTI inputs)

