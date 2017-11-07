This Is When Ranveer Singh's '83 Will Release

Highlights
- Ranveer Singh's '83 will release in April, 2019
- The film will be directed by Kabir Khan
- The biopic will be based on 1983 World Cup
Of Ranveer, who is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited film Padmavati, Kabir Khan said, "And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script," reports PTI.
Earlier, Ranveer had posted a couple of pictures with heartfelt messages for Team India, from the launch event of '83. "One of the greatest underdog stories of all time - finally coming to the silver screen. What a day it's been. To have met our sporting heroes in the flesh and be regaled by their stories - full of nostalgia, humour to making a film that the entire nation can be proud of. The greatest Indian sports story will now get it's, emotion...a truly unforgettable event. I'm filled with a sense of responsibility and committed deserved cinematic glory! It's time to #Relive83. May God bless our endeavour," Ranveer wrote.
I feel honoured and privileged to be part of this film. One of the greatest underdog stories of all time - finally coming to the silver screen. What a day it's been. To have met our sporting heroes in the flesh and be regaled by their stories - full of nostalgia, humour, emotion...a truly unforgettable event. Im filled with a sense of responsibility and committed to making a film that the entire nation can be proud of. The greatest Indian sports story will now get its deserved cinematic glory! It's time to #Relive83 may God bless our endeavour. Thank you for this once in a lifetime opportunity @kabirkhankk ... lets do this !!!
Meanwhile, Ranveer will feature in Padmavati as Alauddin Khilji. Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Rani Padmini while Shahid Kapoor will star as Rawal Ratan Singh. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.
'83 is backed by Phantom films, co-owned by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.
Are you all set to relive '83?
(With PTI inputs)