Padmavati's Deepika Padukone Hosts Grand Party. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Jhanvi In Attendance

Deepika Padukone is exceptionally pleased with the response to the trailer of the upcoming filmand her song in the filmhas received. She decided to bring the house down with a grand party at her Mumbai residence. On her guest list was her co-star Ranveer Singh (are we done with the break-up rumours, now?), Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt , Karan Johar and upcoming stars Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor. It must have been a night to remember. The celebs have not posted anything on social media yet, but here are pictures of the who all attended Deepika's grand Saturday night bash.Amidst reports of a break-up, actor Ranveer Singh showed up at Deepika Padukone's party sporting a big, big smile on his face. The actor, who is gearing up for, recently shared a picture from a photoshoot, to which Deepika reacted saying "ufff" with a kiss emoticon. Ranveer reciprocated with some more love.Here's the guest list of Deepika Padukone's party:Recently, most of the group attended Shah Rukh Khan's 52nd birthday bash in Alibaug : The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film is expected to release on December 1 although the Rajput Karni Sena is still opposed to the film's release alleging that the film misrepresents certain facts of Rani Padmini's life. The Rajput outfit has demanded a screening in the presence of historians and intellectuals before it hits the screens.also stars Shahid Kapoor (who missed the party as he was out of town), Aditi rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.